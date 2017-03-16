TABLE-Tokyu Reit-6 MTH results

Mar 16 (Reuters) Tokyu Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.51 9.50 6.91 6.95 (-20.9 pct ) (+30.3 pct ) (-8.0 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Net 2.95 2.93 2.33 2.39 (+0.9 pct ) (+13.8 pct ) (-21.2 pct ) (+2.9 pct ) Div 2,746 yen 2,695 yen 2,650 yen 2,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T