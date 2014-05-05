Tableau Software revenue up 86 pct on customer additions

May 5 (Reuters) - Tableau Software Inc reported an 86 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the data analysis software maker added 1,800 new customers.

Tableau shares were up 6 percent in extended trading.

Net loss widened to $5.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue Jumped to $74.6 million from $40 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)