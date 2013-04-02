FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tableau Software files for $150 mln IPO
April 2, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Tableau Software files for $150 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Tableau Software Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million through an initial public offering of its shares.

The data analysis software maker did not disclose the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

In a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Seattle-based company named Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as the representatives of the underwriters. ()

The company, which has more than 10,000 customers spread across over 100 countries, had net income of $1.6 million on revenue of $127.7 million in 2012.

Tableau Software plans to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DATA”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

