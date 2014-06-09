FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4 mln Tabreed shares
June 9, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4 mln Tabreed shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) on Monday said Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala would convert bonds that it holds into 79.4 million new Tabreed shares.

This will raise Tabreed’s outstanding shares to 738.5 million, according to a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

The company did not say when the new shares, priced at 1.69 dirhams each, would be issued. Tabreed’s shares ended in the market on Sunday at 2.00 dirhams.

The convertible bonds were issued to Mubadala in lieu of a cash dividend for 2012. Mubadala is currently the biggest shareholder in Tabreed with 14.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

