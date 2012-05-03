FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Total Access Q1 net profit down 10 pct, below forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 3, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Thai Total Access Q1 net profit down 10 pct, below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), reported a 10 p ercent fa ll in quarterly net profit on Thursday as higher concession fees outweighed an increase in revenue from non-voice services.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.99 billion baht ($96.89 million) i n January-March, versus 3.33 billion a year earlier and a 3.16 billion average forecast by seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

TAC began paying a higher concession fee of 30 percent of its revenue to a state firm in September last year, up from 25 percent earlier.

Shares in TAC, valued at $6.37 billion, have outperformed the market in the past three months on expectations that the company would benefit most from an auction of new third-generation mobile service licences, expected to take place in the third quarter. ($1 = 30.86 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

