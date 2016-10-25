FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Taesa sells 66 mln share units at 19.65 reais a piece
October 25, 2016 / 12:15 AM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Taesa sells 66 mln share units at 19.65 reais a piece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA, a power transmission company, concluded a secondary offering of 65.7 million share units at 19.65 reais ($6.29) apiece, the company said on Monday.

It said in a statement its shareholders FIP Coliseu and Companhia Energética de Minas SA sold respectively 25 million and 40.7 million share units each.

Taesa's outstanding share units represent 53.58 percent of its total share capital and 31.24 percent of its voting capital following conclusion of the deal, the statement said.

$1 = 3.1245 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

