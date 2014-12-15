FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TAG Immobilien comments on property sales at year-end
December 15, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG :

* Seizes additional selling opportunities on the Berlin market

* As end of year approaches, has again seized market opportunities by realising sales of residential properties in Berlin totalling 76 million euros ($94.51 million)

* Total of 920 residential units were sold to local housing associations for a book profit of about 6 million euros

* Transfer of risks and rewards of ownership has been agreed for Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
