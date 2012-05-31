FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDP head says folding TAG pipeline into Snam logical
May 31, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

CDP head says folding TAG pipeline into Snam logical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s state-controlled financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Thursday it would make sense to fold the TAG gas pipeline into gas transport group Snam.

“It is obvious that it would be logical for TAG to be merged with Snam,” Franco Bassanini told reporters on the sidelines of Bank of Italy’s annual assembly.

CDP, which controls TAG, has reached an agreement with oil and gas group Eni to buy just short of 30 percent of Snam.

CDP controls the TAG pipeline which transports Russian gas into Italy via Austria.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas company, is seeking to turn Italy into a European gas hub.

The Italian government is keen for Snam to expand its business into Europe in an effort to create a pan-European gas transport group. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi and Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

