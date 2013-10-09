UPDATE 1-Germany's TAG to look into newspaper allegations

* German paper alleged CEO had conflict of interest

* TAG Immobilien says accusation unfounded

* CEO says he won’t step down (Adds details on report, company’s response, shares)

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German real estate group TAG Immobilien AG said it will commission an external review into allegations in a newspaper of poor judgement made by its chief executive.

German weekly Welt am Sonntag on Sunday said there had been a possible conflict of interest in some of CEO Rolf Elgeti’s property transactions and that the company had overpaid on other deals.

The newspaper report has rattled investors, sending the company’s stock down more than 7 percent so far this week compared with a 1 percent fall in the MDAX index of German mid-cap companies.

“The supervisory board reiterates that it believes the accusations are unfounded and that the board has complete confidence and trust in Mr Elgeti. Nonetheless, the review will be undertaken to clarify and dispel the accusations,” the company said on Wednesday.

Elgeti denied there had been any conflict of interest and said he had no plans to resign.

“I have no intention of running away,” he told journalists after TAG’s announcement.

The newspaper said that Elgeti’s private investments in various companies buying and managing real estate comprised a conflict of interest with TAG, citing specifically the purchase of a high-rise in the northern German city of Rostock by a company in which Elgeti holds a stake.

TAG said it would not have been possible for it to purchase that property itself, “not least because the deal size and the technical condition of the building were not compatible with TAG’s acquisition criteria”.

TAG said its supervisory board was informed of Elgeti’s stakes in 23 real estate-owning companies and that his contract allowed him to maintain his investments as long as there was no conflict of interest or negative impact on his work.

The company should have communicated this information better to investors, Elgeti said.

Welt am Sonntag also said that TAG overpaid for two real estate portfolios by allowing third parties to snap up the properties in Chemnitz and Eberswalde in eastern Germany at a low price and then buying them from those parties at a higher price.

TAG Immobilien said the paper’s allegation did not take into account the fact that the transactions were structured as share deals, which allowed it to reduce the cash component, minimise risk, and take over attached financing.

“This would not have been possible with a direct purchase, and these advantages were priced in,” it said, adding that independent surveyors had judged the prices it paid for the properties to be below market prices.

TAG said it would publish the results of the review. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Erica Billingham)