#Financials
October 9, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

TAG Immobilien orders outside review following newspaper allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German real estate group TAG Immobilien AG said it would commission an external review of allegations made by a newspaper of questionable conduct by its chief executive.

“The supervisory board reiterates that it believes the accusations are unfounded and that the board has complete confidence and trust in Mr Elgeti. Nonetheless, the review will be undertaken to clarify and dispel the accusations,” the company said in a statement.

On Sunday weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag had alleged there had been a possible conflict of interest in some property transactions in which Chief Executive Rolf Elgeti was involved. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)

