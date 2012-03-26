FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAG close to buying DKB real estate group-report
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

TAG close to buying DKB real estate group-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Hamburg-based real estate group TAG Immobilien is close to finalising a deal to buy 27,000 flats from state-owned bank BayernLB, Financial Times Deutschland said on Monday, without saying where it obtained the information.

TAG had said in February that it was seeking to buy the flats, bundled in the DKB Immobilien group, for 160 million euros ($212 million) and would also take on 800 million euros in debt.

To finance the deal TAG sold new shares earlier this month, giving it gross proceeds of 127 million euros. ($1=0.7540 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.