Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tagmaster AB

* Tagmaster becoming partner with Axis

* Says integrate its new reader family, XT-series, with Axis newly launched AXIS A1001 network door controller

* Says integration of Taqgmaster XT-series and AXIS A1001 offers a complete physical access control system, including external gates and parking facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)