New Issue-Tagua Leasing sells $299.2 mln notes
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Tagua Leasing sells $299.2 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Tagua Leasing on Wednesday sold $299.2
million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The issue is backed by the Export-Import Bank of the United
States.
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: TAGUA LEASING 

AMT $299.2 MLN   COUPON 1.9 PCT     MATURITY    07/12/2024
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/12/2012
MOODY'S Aaa      YIELD 1.9 PCT      SETTLEMENT  07/18/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS      SPREAD 78.8 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A    OVER MID-SWAPS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

