New Issue-Tagua Leasing sells $299.2 mln notes

July 11 (Reuters) - Tagua Leasing on Wednesday sold $299.2 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is backed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: TAGUA LEASING AMT $299.2 MLN COUPON 1.9 PCT MATURITY 07/12/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/12/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.9 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/18/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 78.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A OVER MID-SWAPS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS