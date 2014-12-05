FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's IOI Properties buys stake in Taipei 101 owner for $790 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's IOI Properties buys stake in Taipei 101 owner for $790 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian real estate firm IOI Properties Group Bhd said on Friday it planned to buy a 37 percent stake in Taipei Financial Center Corp, which owns the Taipei 101 skyscraper, for 2.74 billion ringgit ($789.74 million).

The company controlled by Malaysia’s fifth-richest man Lee Shin Cheng, according to Forbes, said the deal would give it an iconic building with stable rental income.

“Furthermore, there is potential capital appreciation due to the strategic location of the property,” the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.

Taipei 101, whose tenants include Google Taiwan, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp, KPMG and BNP Paribas, is one of the world’s tallest buildings.

IOI Properties, with a market value of $2.25 billion, said it would finance the purchase with bank borrowings and/or internally generated funds. It expected to complete the acquisition by the first quarter of next year.

For the full stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1ztSptO

1 US dollar = 3.4695 Malaysian ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.