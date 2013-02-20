Taishin says to seek support from Taiwan govt to merge with Changhwa

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The board of Taishin Financial will seek support from the finance ministry for a merger with Changhwa Bank, Taishin said on Wednesday.

It said Changhwa Bank would be the surviving entity, a change from the original plan discussed in 2005. The finance ministry is Changhwa’s second largest shareholder.

Shares of Taishin Financial and Changhwa Bank surged to their highest since 2011 on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that a merger between Taishin and its bigger rival could go through after having been stalled for more than six years.

Taishin paid T$36.6 billion ($1.24 billion) to become Changhwa’s biggest shareholder in 2005. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Urquhart)