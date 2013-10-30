FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan says Hon Hai among six winners of 4G licenses
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan says Hon Hai among six winners of 4G licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s National Communications Commission said on Wednesday six companies would share 12 local fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licenses with a total value of T$118.65 billion ($4.03 billion).

The world’s largest electronics assembler Hon Hai Hon Hai Precision Industry won two licenses, as it seeks diversify beyond its traditional contract manufacturing business.

Other winners included Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far Eastone Telecommunications, Asia Pacific Telecom Co, and a company backed by Ting Hsin International Group.

The NCC is releasing a total of 270MHz of frequency spectrum in the 700MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for 4G service. ($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.