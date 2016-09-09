FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan's airlines ban passengers from putting Galaxy Note 7 phones in luggage
September 9, 2016

Taiwan's airlines ban passengers from putting Galaxy Note 7 phones in luggage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's two biggest airlines said on Friday they were banning passengers from putting their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in their checked luggage due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries.

The decisions of China Airlines and EVA Airways come after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it had advised airline passengers not to turn on or charge their Note 7 phones or stow the phones in checked baggage.

China Airlines said it also advised passengers not to turn on or charge their phones during a flight. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

