Nine killed after Taiwan plane crashes into river -TV

TAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nine of the 58 people on board a TransAsia plane were killed after it crash landed in a Taipei river, a TV station reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had said at least two people were killed in the incident, while civil aeronautics authorities put the number of those rescued at about 16.

Thirty-one mainland Chinese tourists were among those on board, Taiwan’s tourism bureau said.

Last July, 48 people were killed when a 70-seat ATR 72 turboprop plane of TransAsia Airways crashed near the runway while trying to land on the small island of Penghu, west of Taiwan island, following a typhoon earlier in the day. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)