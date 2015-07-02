FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Working engine on crashed TransAsia plane was shut off - Taiwan aviation watchdog
July 2, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Working engine on crashed TransAsia plane was shut off - Taiwan aviation watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 2 (Reuters) - The crew of a TransAsia Airways ATR plane that crashed in Taiwan in February, killing 43 people, had switched off the working engine after the other lost power, the Aviation Safety Council (ASC) confirmed on Thursday in its latest report.

A source with direct knowledge of the report told Reuters on Wednesday the working engine had been shut off. Data readings showed the almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 stalled and crashed shortly after it was switched off. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
