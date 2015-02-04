FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TransAsia chief apologises after plane crashes into Taiwan river
February 4, 2015

TransAsia chief apologises after plane crashes into Taiwan river

TAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Taiwanese carrier TransAsia apologised on Wednesday after one of its planes crashed into a Taipei river, killing at least 11 people.

Chen Xinde bowed at a news conference, carried live on Taiwan television, as he offered a “deep apology” to the passengers and crew on board. The plane was carrying 58 people, 31 of them from mainland China.

At least 28 people were rescued after the plane crashed into a shallow river in downtown Taipei, although 19 remained unaccounted for.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait

