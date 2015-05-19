FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba ready to apply for Taobao's permit in Taiwan - source
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Alibaba ready to apply for Taobao's permit in Taiwan - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding is ready to apply to Taiwanese authorities if needed for the relevant permit required to keep operating its online marketplace Taobao in the island, a person at the Chinese e-commerce firm familiar with the matter said.

Taipei said on Monday Alibaba had half a year to wind down Taobao’s operations on the island, after it failed to apply for the permit required of a mainland Chinese company to do business there. The government also levied a small fine.

“We’re still discussing it with (Taiwan‘s) government, there has been very good communication, so we are ready to file our application if required by the authorities,” the person said.

Alibaba’s Taiwan unit of Taobao, an online bazaar similar to eBay Inc where individuals sell goods to each other, had registered on the island as a branch of Taobao in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
