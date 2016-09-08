FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Taiwan central bank tightens rules on derivative products accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday it will require local banks to submit applications before opening foreign currency derivative product accounts for retail customers and institutional investors.

The new rule comes after the legislature earlier this year demanded that the central bank tighten regulation of such products.

The calls for rule-changes came as some Taiwanese banks suffered losses from customer defaults on a popular derivative product, as investors were hit by an unexpected slide in China's currency.

The new rule will take effect Sept. 11.

Local banks are already required to send applications for accounts from institutional investors and high net-worth institutional clients to the central bank for approval. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

