Taiwan to inject $450 mln into 2 state-run banks
July 22, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan to inject $450 mln into 2 state-run banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government has agreed to inject T$14 billion ($450 million) into two of its biggest state-owned lenders, top officials at the two banks said on Wednesday, in a move aimed at supporting local banks.

The Finance Ministry is planning to use the National Development Fund to give T$7 billion each to the banks in 2016, said Bank of Taiwan President Hsiau Chang-Ruey and Land Bank of Taiwan Chairman Shiu Kuang-Si.

The finance ministry controls the island’s state-run banks as well as the development fund.

The two banks have been facing business expansion challenges in recent years, as they had submitted profits back to the government.

State-run banks, which control half of Taiwan’s banking assets, have seen their earnings squeezed by growing competition from private and foreign banks. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

