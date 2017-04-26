FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Taiwan banks seek approval for their first green bonds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan banks seek approval for their first green bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Bank subsidiaries of Sinopac Financial Holdings Co and China Development Financial Holding Corp have applied for approval from Taipei Exchange to issue their first green bonds, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Subsidiaries Bank SinoPac and KGI Bank have applied for the approvals.

According to the sources who declined to be named, Taiwan's banks are currently active players in seeking to issue the green bonds. The two banks in this case will use the funds mainly to make loans for green financing.

In a response to a query from Reuters, the Taipei Exchange said two banks had applied for approval for green bond issuance, but declined to provide more details.

The Taipei Exchange has launched new services for issuers looking to sell green bonds, a part of the government's wider push to help the green energy technology industry obtain medium and long-term financing.

Both Bank Sinopac and KGI Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.