Taiwan financial regulator says banks' yuan derivative losses under control
February 2, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan financial regulator says banks' yuan derivative losses under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Tuesday local banks have set aside enough provisions to cover losses related to yuan target redemption forwards, a product that recently put investors in the red following the Chinese currency’s decline.

The Financial Supervisory Commission is monitoring the situation on a monthly basis, Austin Chan, director general of the commission’s banking bureau, told reporters at a news briefing.

“We hope potential losses will be minimised,” he said.

Target redemption forwards are a kind of currency derivative that were mainly sold to small corporate customers.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes

