REFILE-Taiwan reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak - OIE

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a goose farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The outbreak started on Jan. 8 at a farm in Da-Lin Township, Chiayi County and killed 3,683 out of 5,200 birds, the Taiwanese authorities said in a report to the Paris-based OIE.

The strain is the same as in other cases found in Europe, North America and elsewhere in Asia in the past year.