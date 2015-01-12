FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Taiwan reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak - OIE
January 12, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Taiwan reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a goose farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The outbreak started on Jan. 8 at a farm in Da-Lin Township, Chiayi County and killed 3,683 out of 5,200 birds, the Taiwanese authorities said in a report to the Paris-based OIE.

The strain is the same as in other cases found in Europe, North America and elsewhere in Asia in the past year.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
