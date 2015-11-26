FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan sees international corporate bond issuance up 10-20 pct in 2016
November 26, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan sees international corporate bond issuance up 10-20 pct in 2016

Roger Tung

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - International bond sales by companies in Taiwan could rise 10 to 20 percent in 2016 from an estimated $33 billion this year due to solid investor demand and low costs, the president of the Taipei Exchange said on Thursday.

The Taipei Exchange, where local and global bonds are listed, also expects foreign and local firms to raise more money in Taiwan, where local insurers are flooded with idle cash.

“When you issue bonds here, it’s fast, cheap and demand is strong,” president and chief executive Lee Chi-Hsien told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.

Taiwan’s financial regulators have made it a priority to attract international corporate bond listings to increase the capital markets’ competitiveness globally.

The exchange also plans to sell sukuk in 2016, joining regional rivals such as Hong Kong and Singapore, Lee said.

Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

