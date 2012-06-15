Taiwan's Taipower to issue fewer bonds from next yr-source

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Taipower w ill likely sell 10 percent less of the average amount of bonds sold in recent years starting in 2013 as the state-owned power utility plans to cut capital spending in the coming five years, a source familiar with the company’s plans said on Friday.

The size of yearly bond sales by the country’s largest issuer will drop to less than T$90 billion ($3.01 billion) from an average of T$90-100 billion in the past few years, when the company invested around T$150 billion a year in capital spending, the source said.

Taipower plans to cut capital spending by an average of T$20 billion each year in the next five years.

But the source said that if electricity prices are not raised as expected, the loss-making company may consider issuing more corporate bonds to support other operational spending.

Taipower had planned to issue T$90-100 billion of unsecured corporate bonds in 2012, similar to the $92.2 billion issued last year. By so far this year, the company has issued a total of T$33.25 billion of bonds in two sales.