FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to let bills finance firms trade offshore yuan bonds -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

Taiwan to let bills finance firms trade offshore yuan bonds -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan will allow local bills finance companies to trade bonds denominated in foreign currencies, including offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong, said two sources close to the central bank on Tuesday.

The island’s eight bills finance firms will be able to trade Hong Kong’s Dim Sum bonds and U.S. dollar bonds, among many others, in the near term, the sources said.

They declined to be identified as the matter is not public yet.

The move is part of Taiwan’s efforts to become yet another offshore yuan trading hub in Asia after Hong Kong and Singapore. The island introduced offshore yuan business earlier in 2013. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.