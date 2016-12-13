FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Taiwan to suspend issuance of 3-yr govt bonds in 2017 -sources
December 13, 2016 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

Taiwan to suspend issuance of 3-yr govt bonds in 2017 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's finance ministry will suspend issuance of three-year government bonds next year as fewer bonds mature in 2017, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The move came after the ministry held a meeting with traders earlier in the day to assess bond demand for 2017.

Taiwan has issued government bonds totaling T$563.5 billion ($17.78 billion) this year, the lowest level in years. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)

