UPDATE 1-Taiwan to issue $12.6 bln bonds in 2017, lowest since 2007 - sources

* Taiwan's 2017 bond issuance at T$400 bln vs T$563.5 bln in 2016 -sources

* To suspend issuance of three-year govt bonds next year -sources (Adds details, background)

By Emily Chan and Roger Tung

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's finance ministry will issue about T$400 billion ($12.6 billion) in government bonds in 2017, a 10-year low, as fewer bonds mature next year, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The ministry will also suspend issuance of three-year government bonds next year, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The move came after the ministry held a meeting with traders earlier in the day to assess bond demand for 2017.

A ministry official told Reuters the amount was in line with what was decided at the meeting.

Taiwan has issued government bonds totaling T$563.5 billion this year. The total amount issued has topped T$600 billion each year between 2011 and 2015.

The lowest level issued previously was T$390 billion in 2007.