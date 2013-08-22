Taiwan budget closer to debt limit in 2014 - cabinet

TAIPEI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Taiwan cabinet on Thursday approved a budget for next year that will allow government debt to climb to a record high.

Outstanding debt will add to T$5.43 trillion ($181.17 billion) in 2014 after the planned bond issues and bank borrowings of T$283.9 billion in total, the central budget unit said in a document, amounting to 38.7 percent of average GDP of the last three years, close to the legal limit set at 40.6 percent.

The government plans to sell through private placement T$44.1 billion worth of state-owned shares, including Chunghwa Telecom, Mega Financial Holding, Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding, China Steel and Taiwan Fertilizer Co.

According to the document, tax revenue will drop 0.7 percent from this year, hurt by a 9.6 percent decline in securities transaction taxes.

The budget will be submitted to the Legislative Council for approval by the end of August. ($1 = T$30) (Reporting by Miaojung Lin and Clare Jim; Editing by Nick Macfie)