Taiwan c.bank says not at risk of deflation

TAIPEI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank does not see risk of deflationary pressures even though consumer prices have fallen for eight months in a row, according to a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

In the report, which the central bank has prepared for a legislative session on Tuesday, it also said that “dynamic stability” in the exchange rate was important to Taiwan’s economic development.

At a policy review later this week, Taiwan’s central bank may cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2009, as a China-led global economic slowdown crimps demand for the island’s tech gadgets and sends growth to a six-year low .