TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's central bank talks to its counterpart in the United States about foreign exchange issues, including information regarding a key report the U.S. Treasury issues, central bank chief Perng Fai-nan said on Thursday.

Perng told a news briefing that the bank has "face to face communication" with U.S. counterparts and will "voluntarily" provide information to them.

His comments come at a time Taiwan is wary of being labelled a currency manipulator by the U.S. Treasury under President Donald Trump, whose administration has said it will analyse the currency practices of major trading partners.

The U.S. Treasury is required to publish a report on these practices in mid-April. For a trading partner of the U.S., getting labelled a "currency manipulator" can result in punitive tariffs. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Liang-sa Loh; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)