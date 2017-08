TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday it sees domestic economic growth as strong and inflation as stable.

The central bank also cautioned that corporate borrowing cost would rise and profitability would fall if there is a volatile shift of foreign fund flows to outflows, according to a report it issued. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)