Taiwan cbank says it will increase issuance of 14-day NCDss
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

Taiwan cbank says it will increase issuance of 14-day NCDss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank will increase its issuance of 14-day negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs) on June 13 and June 14, an indication that further raises market expectations the central bank will cut interest rate late this month.

The central bank is encouraging financial institutions to apply for 14-day and 28-day NCDs in even amounts, it said in a statement on Saturday. They now apply for larger amounts in 28-day NCDs and less in 14-day.

The rate for 14-day NCDs is at 0.25 percent, while 28-day NCDs are 0.66 percent. Increasing 14-day NCD inssuance suggests the central bank could trim its policy rate.

The central bank said it will hold its quarterly policy meeting on June 30. It has cut the policy discount rate three times in a row between last September and March in a bid to shore up flagging growth.

Many analysts are already expecting the central bank to cut the rate further this year as the island’s trade-reliant economy struggles to shake off last year’s brief recession.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer

