* Taiwan cbank urges companies to be vigilant about FX
hedging
* Says stronger Taiwan dollar is due to foreign fund inflows
* Says currency level is determined by demand vs supply
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, May 3 Taiwan's central bank deputy
governor said on Wednesday volatility in the local currency
against the U.S. dollar is "unavoidable" but that it
would not intervene in response to continuing foreign fund
inflows.
The central bank has been under pressure as the surging
currency could cloud prospects for Taiwan's export-driven
economy.
Despite this concern, the central bank has refrained from
weakening the currency through market intervention, as a
precaution against the possibility of being labeled a currency
manipulator by the administration of U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Taiwan appeared again alongside China, Japan, South Korea,
Switzerland and Germany on the latest watchlist published last
month of countries that the United States would monitor as
potential currency manipulators.
The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report has singled
out those trading partners for closer scrutiny in an effort to
curb what the U.S. calls "unfair currency practices."
The Taiwan dollar has strengthened about 8 percent against
the U.S. dollar so far this year, making it the best-performing
currency in Asia.
Earlier on Wednesday, it was traded at T$29.940, an intraday
level not seen in two and half a years.
"Currency volatility is unavoidable," deputy governor Yang
Chin-long said in response to questions from lawmakers at a
legislative hearing, adding that the surge can be attributed to
foreign fund inflows.
"Companies must be vigilant about currency hedging," he
said, adding that the central bank would not intervene if
foreign fund inflows continues.
"When the Taiwan dollar trades at T$29 - T$30 (to the U.S.
dollar), the market perceives the U.S. dollar as too cheap," he
said.
"The currency exchange rate is a matter of supply versus
demand."
(Additional reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Editing by Sam Holmes)