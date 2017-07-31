Taiwan c.bank to release policy meeting minutes for first time this week

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it will release minutes of its June policy meeting on Aug. 3, providing the minutes of its quarterly review on interest rates to the public for the first time.

The central bank said it would release the agenda, conclusions, roster of attending board members at its meeting and the vote tallies.

The central bank left its policy rate unchanged at its last meeting on June 22, as widely expected, with robust tech exports providing a strong anchor for the economy and inflation remaining subdued. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)