Taiwan leaves policy discount rate unchanged for 13th straight qtr

TAIPEI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank kept its benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.875 percent for the 13th straight quarter, as widely expected, after a policy meeting on Thursday.

The central bank said in a statement following its quarterly meeting that Taiwan’s domestic economic growth was steady and that inflation was mild and was expected to remain so in 2015.

All 15 economists polled earlier by Reuters had expected the bank to leave the discount rate unchanged. The last time the central bank changed the policy rate was in June 2011, when the rate was increased to its present level.