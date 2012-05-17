FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taiwan, China financial regulator meeting postponed
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taiwan, China financial regulator meeting postponed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts; adds FSC statement)

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Thursday that a planned meeting between its chief and his Chinese counterpart on developing banking ties has been postponed until the second half of the year, though the two sides have agreed on the topics for discussion.

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and China’s Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) have reached a consensus to discuss topics such as speedier processing of banking business applications, offshore wealth management businesses and sharing of supervisory information and experience.

But the meeting between its chairman, Chen Yuh-chang, and the CBRC’s Shang Fulin, originally scheduled to be held in Taiwan before the end of June, has been postponed to the second half of 2012.

It didn’t elaborate.

An FSC official had told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the talks had been postponed due to preparations for the 18th Party Congress, China’s five-yearly meeting that will decide its top leadership.

The delay could further affect already slow progress on cross-strait banking ties, an area that has lagged other business growth between the two political rivals. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
