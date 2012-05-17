China banking regulator delays meeting with Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) has postponed a meeting with his Taiwan counterpart due to “inconvenience”, an official with Taiwan’s regulator said on Thursday.

The CBRC’s Shang Fulin had been scheduled to visit Taiwan before the end of June to discuss topics including loans to small and medium enterprises and asset quality control, among others, with the head of Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

“They are being tied up by making preparation for the Party Congress meeting,” said an FSC official, referring to China’s upcoming five-yearly congress that will decide its top leadership.

It remains unknown how long the meeting will be delayed, said the official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The delay could further affect already slow progress on cross-strait banking ties, an area that has lagged other business growth between the two political rivals. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan standing)