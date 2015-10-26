FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan c.bank to let local banks do more yuan clearing with Bank of China
October 26, 2015

Taiwan c.bank to let local banks do more yuan clearing with Bank of China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Monday it will allow local banks to clear Chinese yuan positions with Bank of China’s Taipei branch for a broader range of the island’s businesses, starting in early November.

Taiwanese banks will be allowed to expand clearing activity, currently just done for trade of goods, to include services and direct investments, according to a central bank statement.

At present, the Taipei branch of Bank of China < is the only China bank that handles yuan clearing on the island. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

