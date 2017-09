TAIPEI, March 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan will allow local banks to sell gold and sliver coins from China, the island’s Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.

The move comes amid deepening ties in cross-strait relations, it said in a statement.

Trade and financial ties between Taiwan and China has gathered steam since Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. A slew of trade pacts have been signed since then. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Richard Borsuk)