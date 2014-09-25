Taiwan company cancels Chinese ship application over security concerns

TAIPEI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Taiwan citing security concerns have forced a Taiwanese company to withdraw its application on Thursday to use a Chinese vessel on a renewable energy project off the island.

The “Huadian 1001”, a Chinese platform vessel, and a towing vessel, departed China’s Nantong in Jiangsu Province earlier this month for Taiwan’s Taichung port. Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau had previously granted permission for the Chinese vessel to dock in Taichung.

“How can you safely allow this Chinese ship to enter Taiwan?” Kuan Bi-Ling, an opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, asked a parliamentary committee meeting convened to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war with the Communists.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, but relations have improved markedly since China-friendly Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.

Wednesday’s committee hearing included senior officials from Taiwan’s defence, national security, transportation and maritime, science and technology, economics and interior ministries, in addition to the island’s Mainland Affairs Council, which overseas cross-straits matters.

The Taiwanese contractor for the project, which subcontracted the Chinese vessel, told authorities that it plans to rescind its application for the Chinese vessel to come to Taiwan, said Hsu Kuo-ching, secretary-general of the port bureau said Thursday.

Nearly 40 Chinese technicians had been due to take part in the project, Taiwan’s first offshore wind project.

An official from Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs involved with the wind project said that other options, such as using ship and crew from another country, were now being considered. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)