UPDATE 1-First Chinese bank set to sell "Formosa" bonds in Taiwan
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 3:03 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-First Chinese bank set to sell "Formosa" bonds in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, detail)

TAIPEI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications has applied to sell 1.2 billion yuan ($197 million) of yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan in the first such issue by a mainland Chinese company, its book runner HSBC said on Wednesday.

The Chinese bank joined global rivals such as Deutsche Bank to issue yuan bonds, or so-called “Formosa” bonds in Taiwan, highlighting Taiwan’s efforts to compete with Hong Kong by establishing an offshore yuan market.

Financial ties across the Taiwan Straits have strengthened since early this year when China and Taiwan signed a yuan clearing agreement.

“It means a lot to Taiwan’s goal to be an offshore yuan market... It marks a further push to get close to that goal,” HSBC said in a statement.

Taiwan’s financial regulators would allow mainland financial institutions to issue Formosa bonds as soon as this week, sources said earlier this week..

The bond to be issued by the Bank of Communications is in two parts. It will pay a yield of 3.4 percent on its three-year tranche and 3.7 percent on its five-year tranche, the statement said.

Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
