FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan considering easing rules for China's QDII to buy mutual funds
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan considering easing rules for China's QDII to buy mutual funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s stock market regulator is studying a plan to ease rules to make it easier for China’s qualified domestic institutional investors (QDII) to invest in local mutual funds, an official said on Monday, in the latest sign of warming financial ties across the Taiwan Strait.

The proposal would put aside investment quotas for QDIIs in Taiwan’s mutual funds, said an official of the Securities and Futures Bureau. The official declined to be identified as the matter is yet to be made public.

Currently, Taiwan has a limit of $500 million for QDIIs to invest in local stocks and mutual funds, among others, combined.

Taiwan allowed its banks to conduct business in the yuan in 2013, a major step in bringing financial ties closer since President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008.

“We hope the more investments into the mutual fund industry, the better,” said the official, adding no other details were available. “People in the industry have expressed a lot of interest to see more of China’s QDIIs in the market.”

Taiwan’s Economic Daily reported on Monday that China’s QDIIs had more than $80 billion for investments as of end-June.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.