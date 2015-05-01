Taiwan party chief says to talk to China's Xi about new global bank

TAIPEI, May 1 (Reuters) - The head of Taiwan’s ruling Nationalist Party said on Friday he will talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping about joining global organisations such as the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) when they meet next week.

Eric Chu’s meeting with Xi, who also heads China’s Communist Party, will be the first meeting between the heads of the two parties since defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

Chu said he would talk about issues that are tough but of concern to many Taiwanese when he meets Xi in Beijing on Monday. Among them is the name that Taiwan would use to join the AIIB and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed East Asian free trade deal.

“We’ll face these problems, joining AIIB and RCEP and other issues that people care about, in a practical way,” Chu told a news briefing. “We hope to achieve a win-win in this meeting.”

China last month rejected Taiwan’s bid to become a founding member of the AIIB, though said it was welcome to join as an ordinary member if it used an appropriate name.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as a nation due to pressure from China.

Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations, the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund. It is a member of the Asian Development Bank, though under the name of Taipei, China, not Taiwan.

Business ties between Taiwan and China have improved to their best level in six decades since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. But deep suspicions remain and there have been no political talks.

Taiwan’s pride in its democracy helps reinforce the unwillingness of many to be absorbed politically by China, which has not ruled out force to ensure unification.

Thousands of young people occupied Taiwan’s parliament in March last year in an unprecedented protest against a planned trade pact calling for closer ties with Beijing.

But the Nationalists are perceived as being pro-China and they suffered a heavy setback in local elections in November.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is seen as leaning towards independence, which China says it won’t tolerate.

This trip is expected to bolster Chu’s influence. He has said repeatedly that he will not join the race for January’s presidential election, but he remains the most promising candidate to rival DPP candidate Tsai Ing-wen. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard)