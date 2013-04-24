Taiwan, China to sign services markets deal around June -source

TAIPEI, April 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan and China will sign an agreement to open their services markets to each other around June, a Taiwan government official said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of warming trade ties between the former political foes.

Under the agreement, China will let Taiwan companies set up fully-owned cargo transportation companies on the mainland, said the official, who declined to be identified as the matter is confidential.

China will also allow Taiwan firms to own as many as a 55 percent stake in e-commerce websites in Fujian province, added the official. That is more favorable than the 50 percent stake given to Hong Kong companies, said the official.

Taiwan will allow Chinese companies to invest up to 12 percent stake in its construction firms, added the official.