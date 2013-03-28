FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan plans to let local banks issue China Unionpay cards
March 28, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan plans to let local banks issue China Unionpay cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator said on Thursday that it plans to let banks issue China Unionpay cards issued by the mainland’s dominant payment services company, in the latest sign of warming ties across the Taiwan Straits.

Chief Chen Yuh-chang of the Financial Supervisory Commission made the comment in a parliament session. He did not give a timetable or elaborate.

Banking ties between Taiwan and China have gathered steam recently with a flurry of exchanges. Chairman Shang Fulin of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is set to meet Chen in Taipei in the next few days. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

