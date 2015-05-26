FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's CTBC Fin to buy 100 pct of China CITIC Bank unit for $381 mln
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's CTBC Fin to buy 100 pct of China CITIC Bank unit for $381 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Company Ltd, formerly Chinatrust Financial Holding Co Ltd, will buy 100 percent of China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67 billion ($381.41 million), CTBC officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

China CITIC Bank International is an unlisted subsidiary of China Citic Bank Corp Ltd .

CTBC also said that China CITIC Bank Corp would buy 3.8 percent of CTBC shares, without disclosing a price.

No further details were immediately available. ($1 = 30.5970 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

